Centre to Expedite Pending Railway Projects In AP, YSRCP MPs Told

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said that they had raised the issue of completion of Kadapa-Bangalore line, with Union Railways Minister to which he assured to complete at the earliest apart from pending issues.

A delegation of YSRCP MPs let by the Rajya Sabha MP met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday and requested him for the speedy resolution of the pending issues pertaining to the State.

Addressing the media after the meeting the YSRCP MP said that they had about the issue of Kisan rails for fruit growers in Andhra Pradesh which is the second-largest fruit-producing State.

The need for cold storage facilities at loading and unloading points and providing temperature-controlled perishable cargo centres in Vizianagaram, Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts was also requested. He said that the Minister also responded positively to the request for additional vista dome coaches on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route. While talking about the pending railway projects of national importance in the State, the Minister assured that the projects will be completed as soon

The Minister also responded positively for:

-Operationalisation of the south coast railway zone,

-Filling up vacancies in East Coast Railways and South Central Railways,

-Running two additional Vande Bharat Express trains in Andhra Pradesh,

-High-Speed Rail Corridors, Rail over and under bridges in 13 districts, and other issues.

- The Railway Minister also said he would consider the request for retention of the Waltair division, container manufacturing unit, establishing a Railway Recruitment Board in the State. (With inputs from TNIE)

Vijayasai Reddy said that the signatures of 120 MPs were collected against the privatization of public sector companies. Vijayasai Reddy said that they were fighting against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and that they would give a list of signatures of the MPs along with the anti-privatization committee of Visakhapatnam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi very soon.

