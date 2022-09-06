New Delhi: The Central government is establishing a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Andhra Pradesh. The NCDC would come up in six states including Andhra Pradesh. The other states where the national-level disease control centres are being set up are Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually laid the foundation stones of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) branches in six states on Tuesday.

In his virtual address, the Health Minister said these centres will provide a boost to public health infrastructure with prompt surveillance, rapid detection and monitoring of diseases.

Currently, the NCDC has eight state branches with a focus on one or a few diseases. These will be repurposed and new branches are being added with the mandate for integrated disease surveillance activities, dealing with anti-microbial resistance (AMR), multi-sectoral and entomological investigations, he added.

Laid foundation stone of 6 State 'National Centre for Disease Control' branches, inaugurated NCDC Lab Block-1 & NRL of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. It will help in creating healthy & prosperous 🇮🇳 by helping in preventing & controlling outbreaks of diseases.

The Union minister further said the NCDC branches will support the state governments in timely disease surveillance and monitoring, and enable early warning, leading to timely intervention based on evidence gathered from the field. Mandaviya added that it is the prime minister's vision to strengthen the health infrastructure across the country.

“The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is committed to strengthening the health infrastructure across the country. There has been a shift from token to total approach where states are our partners in the spirit of collaborative and cooperative federalism to ensure quality, affordable and accessible healthcare to all,” he added.

