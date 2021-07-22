Centre Delaying Polavaram Funds: YSRCP MPs In Parliament Day 3

NEW DELHI: Parliament Monsson Sessions 2021: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat said that the Union Jal Shakti Minister was given notice about the irrigation projects. He, along with MPs Bellana Chandrasekhar, Dr M Gurumoorthy and Nandigama Suresh, held a press meet in Delhi on Thursday. He stated that that the funds due from the Centre for the Polavaram project should be released immediately. Expressing his ire at the Centre for the undue delay in not giving funds despite the fact that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was reviewing the work on the Polavaram project from time-to-time and was progressing at a brisk pace.

"The water level in the reservoir at Coffer Dam has risen due to the recent rains. Villages are at risk of flooding if they are not evacuated during the monsoon season. Revised estimates for Polavaram must be approved. It will be completed by 2022 if the Centre releases the funds on time. We ask the Centre to fulfill the guarantees in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014. Chandrababu Naidu committed grave injustice to AP by accepting the Central package in lieu of the status. Even as we (YSRCP MPs) are fighting for the rights of the State in the Parliament, the TDP MPs are watching the issue without any consideration. We will continue to fight in the Parliament till the Centre takes notice and State demands are met, ” the YSRCP Chief Whip clarified.

YSRCP Parliamentary party leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy again issued notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha seeking permission to debate on issues of the Special Category Status, Polavaram Project funds, DISHA Bill, against the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel plant for the third day in the Parliament Monsoon sessions.

