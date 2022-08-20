New Delhi: In a significant development, Centre seems to be agreeing with the YSR Congress government’s proposition that States should have powers to decide where to set up a capital city and if they needed more than one capital. The national media has reliably learnt that the BJP leadership is thinking in that direction.

In the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy had moved a Constitution Amendment Bill (CAB) seeking the provision of explicit legislative competence to the State Legislatures to establish one or more capitals within their territories.

Introducing the private member Bill in Rajya Sabha, YSRCP MP had made it clear the party's policy that the State government should have legislative competence to establish one or more capitals within its territory.

Vijaya Sai Reddy also demanded that Article 3-A be inserted in the Constitution to clearly enable the States to have one or more capitals as per their choice. The bill is likely to come up for discussion in the winter session of Parliament.

As per reports in the national media, the Centre is in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill. It is also said BJP high command may advise Vijaya Sai Reddy to withdraw the private member's bill as it is planning to introduce the Article 3 amendment bill in the House.

