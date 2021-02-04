Centre Approves 7 New ESI Hospitals In AP, To Complete Vizianagaram Facility By 2023

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Rajya Sabha that the Central Government has given in-principle approval for seven new Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals to be set up in Guntur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Penugonda, Visakhapatnam, SriCity Nellore, and Achyuthapuram.

In reply to a question raised by YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday he said that an 100-bedded ESI hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 73.68 crore. The Minister said that the hospital will be equipped with primary and secondary care medical facilities with specialised care including out-patient, in-patient, emergency services, operation theatre, labour room and diagnostic services. The Union Minister said the project would be completed by March 2023.

To another question on the benefit of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) to middle class families at a time when crores of people have become jobless, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Suri said the CLSS for middle income group (MIG) has been extended till March 31 this year under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban

This was in response to the YSRCP MP's question related to providing interest subsidy for housing loans to eligible beneficiaries. Interest subsidy is credited upfront to the loan account of beneficiaries through lending institutions resulting in reduced effective housing loan and equated monthly instalment.

YSRCP MPs Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy appealed to the Centre to support the handloom sector across the country, including AP, and to address the problems facing the infrastructure sector. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal responded to a question by YSRCP MP Reddappa on the Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore high-speed train. YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy said that Kisan train services are being provided from Anantapur to Adarshnagar in Delhi.

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rs 72.25 crore had been spent on setting up the National Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer 'Param Siddhi' at Sea-Dock in Pune in response to the question asked by Anantapur YSRCP MP Dr Talari Rangaiah.