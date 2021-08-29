Central Team Inspects Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme Implementation in Chittoor

CHITTOOR: Members of a Central team overseeing the implementation of Jagananna Gorumudda's Midday Meals (MDM)scheme visited several schools in the State of Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday they visited the Thondamanadu Zilla Parishad High School in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district. They went to the 8th classroom and asked a student named Yogesh to tell him the daily menu during the afternoon.

The student explained that in the past, only rice and sambar were given to them. But for the past two years, the government has been offering rice, dal, rasam, egg curry, chickies, pulihora, tomato dal, boiled egg on Tuesdays, vegetable biryani, aloo kurma, boiled egg, chickies on Wednesday, Kichidi, tomato chutney, boiled egg on Thursday, rice, leafy vegetable dal, curry, boiled egg, chickies and on Saturday rice, sambar, sweet Pongal was served as part of the regular menu every week under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme, the student said.

The Central team members videotaped the student’s answers along with visuals from the school kitchen, and while the kids were having lunch.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh introduced the cooked Mid Day Meal Programme in all Government, Local body and Government Aided Primary Schools. Subsequently, it was extended to children enrolled in Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS) and Alternative & Innovative Education (AIE) Centers.

Children enrolled in all Government, Local Body, Private Aided Primary and Upper Primary schools are now provided with nutritional support under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme as part of the National Programme of Mid-Day-Meal in Schools (MDMS) aiming at enhancing enrolment, retention and attendance and simultaneously improving nutritional levels among children studying in Government, Local Body and Government-aided primary and upper primary schools and the Centres run under Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS)/Alternative & Innovative Education (AIE) and National Children Labour Project (NCLP) schools.

