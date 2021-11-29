Central Team In AP To Assess Rain Damage, Lauds CM YS Jagan Rescue Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met centre's inter-ministerial team deputed to AP to assess the loss incurred due to floods.

The central team, which gave details of their visit to the flood-hit areas, appreciated the efforts taken by the state government to help the needy.

The central team briefed CM YS Jagan about the situation in Andhra Pradesh after the floods. Union Home Ministry NDMA Advisor Kunal Satyarthi provided details on behalf of the central team.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Satyarthi said that he had been visiting the flood-affected areas for the last 3 days. He added that they visited as many villages as possible and stated that the YSR Kadapa district was worst affected due to floods. He said that roads, buildings, and projects were badly damaged. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh state government under the leadership of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the team for visiting the villages to estimate the loss caused by floods following heavy incessant rains. The AP government asked the team to relax the rules on grain procurement. The CM made it clear that they had sent the crop loss and other details to the Centre.