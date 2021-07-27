KURNOOL: The Center for Development Communication and Studies (CDECS) teams from Jaipur have praised the door-to-door ration distribution system being implemented in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Central Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has appointed CDECS as a Third Party Monitoring Agency for a comprehensive review and evaluation of the implementation of the National Food Security Act-2013.

The team met officials at Collector's office on Monday to review the ration distribution system in East Godavari and Kurnool districts. On Sunday and Monday, they inspected the stock points and as well as the PDS stores in Kakinada rural and Karpa mandals and urban areas.

They also spoke to the ration cardholders and enquired whether the ration supplies were properly distributed. Officials told them that services like issuance of new ration cards, the addition of names, deletion, etc. through village and ward secretariats are being made available to the people within 21 days. Cardholders are getting quality services through the state's public distribution system under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Cardholders were highly satisfied with the provision of Sortex rice to state PDS cardholders. They were told that 16.50 lakh ration card beneficiaries in the district are getting ration through MDU vehicles every month and Village, Ward volunteers, and secretariat systems are playing a key role in the public distribution system.

CDECS Nodal Officer Dr Upendra K Singh praised the efforts of the officials to ensure the distribution of ration supplies to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh.

He had a meeting with JC (Revenue) S. Ramasunder Reddy and District Supplies Officer Mohan Babu at the Kurnool District Collectorate Office. He said he had personally inspected the ration shops in Atmakuru, Srisailam, Velugodu and Nandyal mandals and talked to the beneficiaries. Consumers said they were given quality rice and other ration supplies. For this, 760 mini trucks have been set up for door-to-door delivery of ration goods in the district, said KC Ramasunder Reddy said.

