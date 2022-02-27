Pointing out the alarming phase of escalation in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country and the hardships being faced by the India Missions abroad to evacuate Indian nationals including the students, a Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy has urged the Centre “ to consider helping the State Governments to establish new medical colleges” and ensure students avoid exploring the educational avenues in “small” foreign countries.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, “ GoI (Government of India) should help State Govts to set up new medical colleges and ensure that students do not go to small nations to study medicine and eventually end up facing difficulties.” Tagging the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet, the YSRCP leader says Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine has brought to the fore the |need for having more medical colleges in India.”

GoI should help State Govts to set up new medical colleges and ensure that students do not go to small nations to study medicine and eventually end up facing difficulties. @mansukhmandviya 2/2 — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 27, 2022

Many young Indian students from several states including Andhra Pradesh go to Ukraine in Eastern Europe to pursue their education in medicine. According to the Ministry of Education and Science in Ukraine, there are over 18,000 students enrolled in various colleges including medical institutes in the war-torn country as medical education is comparatively less expensive there.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for expanding medical education colleges in the country. While speaking at a webinar on the Union Budget announcements on the health sector, Modi said that a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been going to many small nations despite the language barriers. He suggested state governments should also formulate good policies for land allotment for medical education in the country.

With Russia invading the Eastern European country for it’s plans to join the Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), thousands of Indian students are stuck in Ukraine amid an escalating military crisis. The Government of India is having a hard time evacuating the students as the Ukrainian government has closed the country’s airspace which has hindered the evacuation efforts for foreign nationals.