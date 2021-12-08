CDS Bipin Rawat Among 13 Killed In Helicopter Crash in Coonoor

NEW DELHI: In an official confirmation, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was one among the 13 killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. " With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident on Wednesday" as confirmed by the Indian Air Force social media handle.

The same was confirmed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well. Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country he wrote in his message.

Gen Bipin Rawat, was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. One person is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington as per the IAF statement.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

