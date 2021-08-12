CCTVs, Biometrics in AP Govt Hospitals to Check Punctuality of Staff 

The Chief Minister said to set up CCTVs and biometric systems in all government hospitals and ensure action is taken against anyone who is absent for three consecutive days.

Reviewing AP Digital Health, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to enter the details of the family members in the form of QR code in the Aarogyasri card, as it could be easier at the time of availing any treatment as the hospitals can access their details as soon as they scan the code.

All the details including blood group, sugar and BP levels, time of tests done and other key information will be stored in the QR code. He said that the data should also be registered in the Village Clinics and in this regard all those clinics must be equipped with a computer and the staff should also be aware of the Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals list.