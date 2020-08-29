VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam police are in the process of finding out more details in the sensational tonsuring of a Dalit youth by the family members of Bigg Boss contestant and Jana Sena leader Nuthan Naidu even as the visuals from a CCTV camera footage are going viral on social media.

The shocking visuals clearly show how the Dalit youth Srikanth was brutalized, tortured and even tonsured right inside the house of the Jana Sena leader. Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha on Saturday said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections based on a complaint from the victim. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that Nuthan Naidu’s wife Madhu Priya and seven others have been booked in the case.

Stating that the CCTV camera footage from the house has been confiscated, he said that the footage shows the victim being beaten up with sticks and metal rods. He however hastened to add that some portions of the footage appear to have been deleted. An in-depth investigation is going on based the CCTV camera footage, he said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Dalit youth Srikanth’s decision to stop working without informing Nuthan Naidu’s family appeared to have led to the brutal assault on him. Around 2 pm on Friday, Srikanth was summoned to Nuthan Naidu’s house under the pretext of enquiring about a lost iPhone before unleashing the barbaric assault and humiliating the victim by tonsuring his head as a means of punishment.

Following a complaint from Srikanth, the Pendurthi police named Nuthan Naidu’s wife Madhu Priya as A1 while charging his staff members – Varahaalu, Indira, Jhansi, Soujanya, Balu and Ravi under sections of 307, 342, 324, 323, 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and 3(1) B of the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.