AMARAVATI: Challa Rajendra Prasad, Executive Chairman of CCL Products (India) Limited donated Rs 1.11 crore to the Disaster Management Fund of Andhra Pradesh to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajendra Prasad met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli and handed over a cheque of Rs Rs 1,11,00,011 for this regard.

CCl Products (India) Limited is an export-oriented instant coffee manufacturing company located in Duggirala of Guntur district. It has another manufacturing unit near Sullurpet and also markets its products in India under the brand name "Continental Coffee".

The company also has its manufacturing units in Vietnam and Switzerland. It is recognized as the largest private label coffee company in the world.