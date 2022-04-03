NEW DELHI: Deputy Superintendent of Police Bandi Peddiraju, who is working in the Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Division at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi was presented the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2019.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju presented the award to the officer at an event of All India CBI Investigating Officers held at Vignana Bhavan in, New Delhi on Saturday in the presence of CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the premier investigating agency of India. Hearty congratulations to the awardees of 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation. pic.twitter.com/PwzWOsieZY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 3, 2022

Bandi Peddiraju hails from Sringavriksham (Bantumilli) village in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He joined the CBI in 1993 as a constable and slowly rose to higher ranks. A distinguished officer Peddiraju has won over 150 awards in his service with the CBI. Under the name of Bantumilli trust, Peddiraju is conducted many service-oriented programs. He was awarded India's Best Investigating Officer Gold Medal in 2008, the President's Police Medal – IPM in 2017, the Best Investigating Officer Awards twice in 2014–2018, and 'India Cyber Cop of the Year 2019' award by NASSCOM-DSCI for cracking a fraud case in an online entrance exam conducted by an engineering college in Rajasthan.

