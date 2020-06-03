VISAKHAPATNAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against suspended Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao on Tuesday. Based on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the central agency has initiated the investigation process into a recent incident in Visakhapatnam involving the controversial doctor.

The suspended government doctor Sudhakar Rao is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment at a government hospital in Visakhapatnam. The case was registered against him on charges of violating government service rules and regulations, CBI Superintendent of Police Vimala Aditya said on Tuesday night.

The CBI official said that the investigation in the case was going on as per the orders of the high court. The details of the case and FIR are uploaded on the CBI website, Vimala Aditya said.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Rao's case took several turns since the time of his suspension following his false allegations against the government. And as if it was not enough, the controversial doctor courted more trouble recently when he created a ruckus on the road in a highly inebriated condition near Akkayyapalem village of Visakhapatnam. Apparently, under the influence of alcohol, Dr Sudhakar Rao caused public nuisance near the Paalem Port Hospital Junction. He abused people in filthy language when they tried to restrain him from removing the stoppers. The locals stopped him and tied his hands with a rope before giving information to the police. Later, he was taken into custody by a police team. After assessing his condition, he was subsequently shifted to hospital for psychiatric treatment. The police at that time filed cases against Sudhakar Rao for violating lockdown norms, obstructing the police on duty. The cases were registered against him under Sections 188 and 357 of Indian Penal code (IPC).

As the incident went viral, the High Court took cognisance of a letter written by TDP Ex- MLA Vangalapudi Anitha to as a PIL and ordered a CBI investigation into the case.

The CBI immediately swung into action and filed FIR against Sudhakar. As part of an investigation, it questioned KGH and mental care hospital doctors. Sudhakar Rao and his family members were also questioned in this connection.