September 15, 2021

AP CM YS Jagan Reviews YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara Schemes: AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes at the camp office here on Wednesday and discussed the employment opportunities being undertaken for the sustainable economic advancement of women through these schemes.