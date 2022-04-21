Cash In Lieu Of Rice Under PDS Is Voluntary: Karumuri

AMARAVATI: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao flayed BJP for its false propaganda on payment of cash in lieu of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and said that the scheme is completely voluntary.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said the Andhra Pradesh government is implementing the scheme as per the recommendations of the Central Government. He reminded that Central Government has recommended implementing this scheme in 2017 itself and it is being implemented in union territories like Chandigarh, Pondicherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli already.

The Minister said rice is not used by people at various locations due to health reasons and the Central Government has recommended this scheme to provide the freedom of choice to beneficiaries to buy required food grains for consumption. He said the state government has been conducting a survey for the implementation of a cash transfer scheme and it would start once the price of rice is fixed.

The Minister said it is voluntary to opt for cash and there is an option to change their choice. He assured that no ration card will be removed because of the implementation of the cash transfer scheme. He said the AP government is committed to providing ration cards to every eligible beneficiary and thus sanctioning them in June and December.

Also Read: Minister Jogi Ramesh Counter To TDP's Buddha Venkanna