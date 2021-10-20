Police have registered a case against TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for allegedly attacking a police inspector at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

A case under various Sections of the IPC including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and others and also under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against Lokesh and other leaders.

Lokesh was named as A-1, MLC P Ashok Babu as A-2, former MLAs Alappuzha Raja and Shravan were named as A-3 and A-4 respectively.

As per reports the inspector was abused in the name of his caste, punched, and kicked by Lokesh and others. In the complaint, inspector G Sakru Naik, a reserve inspector attached to the Police Headquarters, said he went to the TDP office as there was a commotion happening there. However Lokesh and other leaders attacked the inspector. He was later shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for treatment by the Guntur police.

