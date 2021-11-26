Cap on Rising Tomato Prices in AP

The prices of tomatoes increased in Andhra Pradesh. Due to the heavy rains, a huge crop loss occurred and it triggered a rise in the prices of vegetables especially tomatoes. On the directions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the marketing department purchased tomatoes directly from farmers and sold them in Rythu Bazar. They bought tomatoes at Rs.50-55 from farmers in the YSR Kadapa, Krishna, and Guntur districts and are selling in the market yards of Anantapur and Chittoor districts at Rs. 60 per Kg.

Currently, only one kilo is sold to the customer. Now, seven to ten tonnes of tomatoes are purchased per day, and very soon, they are going to set a target to purchase at least 100 tonnes from farmers in the coming days. Tomatoes are grown in 61,571 hectares across the state while in Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts, it accounts for nearly 56,633 hectares. Out of the total annual yield of 22.16 lakh tonnes, 20.36 lakh tonnes are from the three districts.

