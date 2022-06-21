Campaigning for Atmakur Bypolls to End Today

Nellore: Campaigning for Atmakur by-elections is all set to end today. All the mike sounds and campaigns are to end by 5 pm on Tuesday.

Poll authorities are making arrangements for the upcoming polls which are to be conducted on May 23.

Some 1300 personnel will be deployed on polling duties. Three-tier security with 1,000 police personnel and central armed forces will be arranged at the polling centre.

The State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the byelection to the Atmakur assembly seat on June 23. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters that the preparations for the polling have been completed.

The by-election for the Atmakur seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 last. The polling will be held on June 23 while the counting will be carried out on June 26 and the election process shall be completed by June 28.

