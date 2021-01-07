Cambridge University To Provide English Training to Teachers, Students In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, between the University of Cambridge, and the Urban Development Department of Andhra Pradesh, here on Thursday. As per the MoU, University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the Municipal Department, in order to improve English language proficiency.

The MoU was signed by Vijay Kumar, Commissioner of Municipal Administration on behalf of the State Government and TK Arunachalam, Regional Director of Cambridge University, South Asia.

As part of the programme, 12,378 teachers working in municipal schools along with students across the state will be trained to develop proficiency in English language. In all 14 language labs will be set up in 13 districts across the state. Training will also be given in Science and Mathematics.

Municipal Department, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, will provide the required infrastructure. The University of Cambridge will provide the training programmes free of cost under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Nearly, two lakh students studying in municipal schools will be trained in English along with Mathematics and Science.

Already 8,000 teachers have completed 30- day training to teach various subjects in English and have passed the Cambridge Assessment English test. The remaining four thousand are under training. Three studios will be set up at Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Vijayawada. The teaching material will be prepared by the teachers in all the municipal schools and will be provided to the children through these studios.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, and representatives of Cambridge University were present.