Do you know any individual who has made exemplary contributions to the common good through public service? If so, consider nominating that person for the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021.

Sakshi is inviting nominations for its 8th edition of Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021. This award recognizes outstanding individuals' efforts to improve the quality of life of the people. This award reflects the exceptional array of individuals known for their humanitarian efforts.

The Sakshi Excellence Awards is an annual formal recognition to recognize individuals who are working for the betterment of society. Sakshi will recognize the outstanding individuals’ talent and hard work and felicitate and honour them for their exemplary work towards the equal society. Please send your nominations before July 5.

For more details, log on to : www.sakshiexcellenceawards.com

Ph:040-23256134

Deadline for sending entries: July 5