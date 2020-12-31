NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three proposals from the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), which includes two Industrial Corridor nodes in Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru at estimated cost of ₹7,725 cr.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,139.44 crore and around 98,000 persons are estimated to be employed in the first phase.

The objective of Industrial Corridor Programme is the creation of greenfield industrial cities with sustainable, ‘plug n play’, ICT enabled utilities to facilitate the manufacturing investments into the country by providing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to industries," the CCEA said in a press release.

Through industrialisation, these projects are said to generate employment opportunities for more than 2.8 lakh persons. "The Industrial Corridor Programme thrives to attain the objective of creation of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to drive the growth of industries and create greater avenues for investments across the country," the statement read.

The second is the construction of Tumkur Industrial Area in Karnataka with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,701.81 crore. Both the projects in Krishnapatnam and Tumkur have been approved to start the development in Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project (CBIC).

The third project is the Multi Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,883.80 crore. ( Inputs from Live Mint)

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is in the process of setting up five large multi-product industrial parks in the State of ANdhra Pradesh. These parks will be set up in three industrial corridors spread 42,313 acres of the State with funding from the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). In the first phase, NICDIT agreed in principle to fund the development of the multi-product industrial parks on 13,292 acres. The Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) funded by the ADB, three additional parks are being developed in the Chennai-Bangalore Corridor where the Krishnapatnam Industrial Corridor is located and Hyderabad-Bangalore Corridor.

APIIC has also approved a detailed project report for the development of Krishnapatnam Park on 2,500 acres and Rs 1,314 crore has been sanctioned for this.

An APIIC official told Sakshi that tenders would be called for the Krishnapatnam Park works shortly. Similarly, a master plan is being formulated with NICDIT funds to develop Industrial parks on 2,500 acres in Srikalahasti, 2,596 acres in Kopparthi and 3,196 acres in Nakkapalli. Meanwhile a detailed project report is being prepared for the development of Orvakallu Park.

For more details Read: APIIC To Set Up 5 Multi-Product Industrial Parks Across 3 Industrial Corridors in Andhra