Byreddy Siddharth Reddy Made YSRCP State Youth Wing President

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh will conduct its plenary session at Guntur on July 8 and 9 where the party will discuss its roadmap for the 2024 elections.

Advisor to the state government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that July 8 was chosen as it marks Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary. The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has also completed three years, he said. The YSRCP plenary was last held in 2017.

Ahead of the sessions the YSRCP has appointed presidents for its State-affiliated wings on Wednesday. In a statement released by the party central office, the appointments were made as per the directions of the YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy was made the president of the YSRCP State youth wing, and MLC Pothula Sunitha was made the President of the YSRCP Women's Division.

