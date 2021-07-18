AMARAVATI/KURNOOL: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) youth leader Byreddy Siddharth Reddy (33) from Nandikotkur has been given a key post as the Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh(SAAP), on Saturday. Nominated posts were announced in the State by the Home Minister M Sucharitha and CH VenugopalaKrishna after the list was finalized in consultation with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As part of the list, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy was given the post of State Sports Authority Chairmanship. An upcoming leader in the Kurnool region, Byreddy (32) played a key role in the YSRCP's victory in the Nandikotkur Assembly constituency of Kurnool district in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the Nandikotkur campaign rally during the Padayatra, the Chief Minister promised to give him an appropriate post when he came to power. With the news of the nominated posts announced, the constituency activists expressed happiness over the fulfillment of the promise made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra, where YS Jagan announced that he would remember and encourage Byreddy in the future.

Byreddy expressed happiness over being given this responsible position. Local YSRCP leaders and Byreddy followers reached his residence in Kadapa and congratulated him.

It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to give priority to social justice while selecting the important nominated posts. Of the 135 posts, 68 were allocated for women and 67 for men.

Also Read: AP: Mekathoti Sucharita, Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna Announce List Of Nominated Posts