Byreddy Siddharth Comments On Pawan Kalyan- Chandrababu Meeting

Commenting on the meeting between TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party founder Pawana Kalyan, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh(SAAP), and YSRCP youth leader Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, opined that they were always together.

Byreddy said that whether they came jointly or if more people were to come together, eventually it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who would win eventually, he stated to a cheering crowd on Monday during an event.

He also exuded confidence that the YSRCP would clean sweep the 175 seats in the upcoming elections. The welfare schemes and development being done by the AP government were reaching the doorsteps of the villages. We have all details and accounts about the schemes, the funds given for them, he stated. Byreddy challenged other parties to come forward for a debate if they had any other information.

The veil between TDP chief N Chandrababu Babu Naidu and the Jana Sena party founder Pawan Kalyan has been lifted leading to speculations about a possible alliance once again ahead of the elections. Pawan Kalyan paid a visit to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Sunday for a short meeting that lasted more than one hour

