TADEPALLI: As part of the ruling YSR Congress Party strengthening its various wings ahead and appointing leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections, the YSRCP Central office appointed Puthha Prathap Reddy as the YSR Kadapa district coordinator for the party cadre on Wednesday. On Tuesday the YSRCP appointed formers Kurnool MP Butta Renuka as the President of Kurnool District Women's Wing as per the orders of the Party Chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The party is on the course of strengthening its presence on Social Media and informing the public about the AP Government's large-scale initiatives in the welfare and development sectors. On June 29th SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy was made the president of the YSRCP State youth wing and MLC Pothula Sunitha was made the President of the YSRCP Women's Division.

