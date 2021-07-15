The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 12 Indian Police Service officers posted across the State. One officer, who has been on waitlist got a fresh posting and , three districts got new police chiefs.

Check the list here:

Rahul Dev Sharma of the 2010 batch has been posted as Superintendent of Police, West Godavari district.

Aishwarya Rastogi (2013) has been made the SP of Rajamahendravaram Urban police district.

Malika Garg (2015) has been made the SP of Prakasam district.

Koya Praveen (2009) has been posted as SP of Organisation for Counter Terror Operations (Octopus). He has also been given full additional charge as SP, Police Transport Organisation.

Sheemushi Bajpayee has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Enforcement.

Rahul Dev Singh (2015) as SP, Government Railway Police.

Vakul Jindal (2016) as SP, Chief Ministers Security Group.

Vikrant Patil (2012), Ajitha Vejendla (2015) and Garud Sumit Sunil (2015) have been posted as Commandants of AP Special Battalions 5, 6 and 3 respectively.

Gowthami Sali (2015) will be the new Deputy Commissioner of Police-I in Visakhapatnam city.

R N Ammi Reddy (2009), who was on wait, got posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in the state police headquarters.

K Narayan Naik (2009) has been directed to report to the state police headquarters.

An order issuing the transfers was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. In the earlier Shuffle on July 7th four districts, including Vizianagaram, Nellore, Krishna, and East Godavari got new Superintendents of Police. Vizianagaram SP B Rajakumari was promoted as DIG, DISHA, and Administration. Check the previous list of officers transferred in the link below.

