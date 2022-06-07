BJP National President JP Nadda gave a piece of advice to the Andhra Pradesh party unit to start building the organisation from the grassroot level in the state and not worry about the political alliances. A senior BJP leader and member of the core committee told PTI that Nadda was clear on the alliance’s issue. He didn’t want us to think about it. He only asked us to strengthen the party organisation.

“Remember, we have BJP governments in 18 states, apart from the Centre. Don't we know what to do in AP? We have a strategy for Andhra Pradesh and will do whatever is required,” Nadda told the core committee at a late-night meeting on Monday.

It may be noted here the BJP is in alliance with the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena is trying to bring former ally Telugu Desam back into their fold so the opposition votes do not get split and benefit the ruling YSR Congress. Given the current political scenario in the state, the Naidu-led TDP seems to have made up its mind to restore ties with the BJP and Jana Sena.

On his two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader held interactions with the party leaders, including the core committee both on Monday and Tuesday and advised them to strengthen the party at all levels. JP Nadda on Tuesday held interactions with the beneficiaries of 5 government schemes in Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundry). He also met the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana schemes and expressed his gratitude to them for their faith in the party.

Hon. BJP National President Shri @JPNadda was happy to meet and interact with these beneficiaries of the #UjjwalaYojana and other government schemes. He expressed his gratitude to them for their faith in the party and offered them his best wishes. pic.twitter.com/rYTdIP3z75 — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) June 7, 2022

Also Read: ED Raids Satyendar Jain and Others, Rs 2.85 Crore and 133 Gold Coins Seized

“You don't worry about alliances, leave it to us. Let the election of the President and the Vice-President be over first. There is still time for electoral tie-ups and we will take a call on that," Nadda was said to have told the BJP state leaders.” Nadda was said to have told the state BJP leaders.

Responding to the demands of Jana Sena that their chief Pawan Kalyan be declared the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance, the BJP chief said, “ignore them”.

(With inputs from PTI)

