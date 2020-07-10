NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the release of pending funds to the state.

Rajendranath, along with Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Finance Secretary Rawat, Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das met the Union Finance Minister and raised various issues pertaining to the state.

Speaking to media persons after meeting, Rajendranath said he had urged to release pending dues pertaining to Polavaram Project, funds for the backward areas, development schemes under Bifurcation Act, GST, and PDS arrears and also appealed to release additional funds for the development of the state. He also stated that they have explained all the developmental activities in the state to the minister.

"To expedite Polavaram Project works, the government spent funds in advance and is seeking for the reimbursement of Rs 3,500 crores," he said.

There has been some delay in releasing funds due to COVID-19. The government would use the revenue deficit funds for the new projects in the state as per the State Bifurcation Act. The central government has to release GST dues of Rs 3,500 crores to the state, he said.

Bugga further added that the state has lost 40 per cent of income for April, May, and June and we will meet Union Water Resource Minister to release funds for the Polavaram project.