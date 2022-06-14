Brought In Revolutionary Changes in Crop Insurance Scheme for Farmers: AP CM YS Jagan

Sri Sathya Sai District: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 2,977 crore under the YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme pertaining to the 2021-Kharif season directly into the accounts of 15.61 lakh farmers in an event held at Chenne Kothapalli village in Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that Ananthapur district was earlier known as a drought-ridden district in the past but now the farmers' fortunes had changed in the last three years as there were abundant rains. The government has continuously been taking up farmers' welfare initiatives in such a way that many states were looking at AP.

The AP Government has released Rs 2,977 crore towards crop insurance of which around Rs 885 crore were released to the farmers from undivided Anantapur district, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that they had paid nearly Rs 6,685 crore to 44.28 lakh farmers in a span of just three years as they do not want even a single farmer to be left out of the relief.

Speaking further YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his “Datta Puthurudu” in an indirect reference to the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan) and said that they have no moral right to continue as they are surviving on false campaigns to mislead the public. He said that the TDP regime paid only Rs.3,411 crore to about 30 lakh farmers during its 5-year regime.

Addressing the farmers, Chief Minister YS Jagan said that his government spent Rs 1.28 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare in the last three years through different schemes.

YS Jagan said that the state government had been extending financial relief to the kin of cultivators-including the tenant farmers when they committed suicides due to the farm stress.

We have also paid crop insurance arrears of Rs 715.84 crore left by the previous government and we want you to understand the difference between what we have done, he said.

You are seeing the changes coming through RBKs. Look at the changes in our governance over the last three years. We are paying compensation without any scope for bribes or discrimination and in a transparent manner for the farmers. If the crop is lost and the farmer is lost and then the state itself is at loss. That is why we have brought about revolutionary changes in the field of crop insurance. For the past three years this government has stood by the farmers in terms of crop damage, YS Jagan said.

For the farmers' welfare under the YSR Ryhthu Bharosa and PM Kisan scheme, we have deposited Rs 23,875 crore directly in the accounts of the farmers which has never been done in the history of the state in three years. The government has so far spent an amount of Rs 1,27,823 crore for farmers' welfare, he declared to the cheering audience. We have also cleared the entire premium amount for the insurance scheme,he said. Farmers were paid Rs 1283 crore under the zero-interest scheme in the past three years. In the last five years, the previous government has paid only Rs 782 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Rapthadu YSRCP MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for visiting the Sathya Sai District after its formation recently. He thanked the CM for the reopening the gold mines which were shut down in 2001 by the previous TDP government.

“ We are implementing crop insurance to support farmers," said State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said. The insurance premium is paid by the government and an amount of Rs 2977 crore was paid in a single year which is historic, he stated. The YS Jagan-led government is in support of the farmers' right from the purchase of the seed to the sale of the crops. Though the Opposition parties have been criticizing the progress made by the Chief Minister, YS Jagan is a farmer-centric CM ', the Minister stated.

