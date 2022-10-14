British Envoy Gareth W Owen Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati : British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen called on the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday. Terming the Government’s policies in educational, medical and other sectors wonderful, the visiting dignitary lauded the state Government’s decision to introduce the Family Doctor’s concept being implemented in the UK. He also offered to work together with the state government in implementing the policies for the benefit of the people.

Before meeting the CM, the British Deputy High Commissioner interacted with officials of various departments for acquainting himself with Government policies. He shared his observations with the CM.

During the interaction with the visiting delegation, the Chief Minister explained about the innovative and unique policies being implemented in various sectors including Medical and Health, Agriculture and Education. When the CM suggested that a greater number of students from AP should be granted visas to take up higher education in the UK, Owen responded positively.

Development of industrial parks and investment opportunities in the state also came up for discussion. The British delegation promised to take steps to extend cooperation with the state Government on IT and research sectors.

Special CS to CM Dr K.S Jawahar Reddy, British Commission’s Trade and Investment Head Varun Mali and Political Economy Adviser Nalini Raghu Raman were among those present.

