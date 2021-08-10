British Deputy High Commissioner Is All Praises For AP Govt's Women Safety Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma met British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming in Vijayawada on Monday evening. British Deputy High Commissioner interacted with Vasireddy Padma and learnt about the measures that the state government is following to keep a check on gender discrimination, women empowerment in Andhra Pradesh. He also enquired about the cybercrime and trafficking of women in Andhra Pradesh. British Commission Political Advisor Nalini Raghuraman and Women Commission Director R.Suez also participated in the meeting.

Vasireddy Padma stated that the Mahila Commission was conducting many awareness programmes for women on cybercrime, Disha app, domestic violence, workplace harassment, dowry harassment.

Director R. Suez said that the Mahila Commission gave treatment to many underprivileged women, notably pregnant women during the pandemic. She stated that the commission had set up a helpline, responded to the calls, and provided medical assistance to the women in need.

Vasireddy Padma explained about the welfare activities taken up by the government for the betterment of women and the activities of Mahila police, village and ward secretariats, Fleming appreciated the initiatives taken up by the Andhra Pradesh state government and the commission in providing security for women.