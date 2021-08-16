Bring The Perpetrators Of Guntur Girl's Death To Justice: Andhra CM

August 16, 2021

The temple town of Tirupati got nationwide recognition in the annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’. On Sunday, the list of water plus certified cities has been announced. The city of Tirupati was ranked fourth in the Water Plus category. Indore, India's cleanest city, has now been declared as the country's first 'water plus' city under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and Surat, North Delhi are in the top two positions.