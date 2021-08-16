Bring The Perpetrators Of Guntur Girl's Death To Justice: Andhra CM
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased B Tech student, who was murdered in Guntur on August 15th. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the investigation. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the culprit is brought to justice under Disha's initiative and be punished severely.
ఈరోజు గుంటూరుజిల్లా కాకాణిలో జరిగిన దుర్ఘటన ఎంతో దురదృష్టకరం. విద్యార్థిని కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియచేస్తున్నాను. ఈ ఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు వేగవంతం చేసి, బాధ్యులను చట్టం ముందు నిలబెట్టాలని ఆదేశిస్తున్నాను. ఆ కుటుంబానికి ప్రభుత్వం అండగా నిలుస్తుంది.
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 15, 2021
