Braving Rains YSRCP MPs Protest Against VSP Privatisation At Jantar Mantar

Parliament Monsoon Session: The YSR Congress Party Members of Parliament coming out in support of the steel plant workers, staged a protest in Delhi against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday. Braving heavy rains, the YSRCP MPs under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, participated in the dharna at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking on the occasion Vijayasai Reddy spoke about how the Vizag Steel Plant came into being which was the result of the hard work and sacrifice of many people. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed his solidarity with the Steel Plant workers and promised to resolve the issue.

Reiterating the slogan “Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku”, which was the right of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said that many people have sacrificed their lives for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The organization has provided employment to thousands of families and our (YSRCP) stance is clear and we demand that the decision to privatize the steel plant be withdrawn by the Centre.

Vijaysai Reddy recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan had already written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, suggesting several revival options and that the captive mines should be allocated for the steel plant for it to run. He said the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was also mentioned in Parliament during the Monsoon Session on a regular basis along with the issues like special category status for AP and Polavaram project.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned following continuous disruptions by the opposition members over Pegasus snooping and farm laws. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, members from Congress, TMC, Left, and others again trooped into the well, raising slogans. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, opposition members including Congress, TMC, Left, and Aam Aadmi Party again came into the well and continued with the demand for discussion over Pegasus snooping and farm laws.

Also Read: VSP Privatisation: AP CM YS Jagan Writes To Centre Seeking Opportunity To Discuss Revival Options