BRAP 2020: AP Tops Ease of Doing Business Index

NEW DELHI: The State of Andhra Pradesh topped the list of top achievers in the ease of doing business in the ranking of states and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020.

Telangana is also among the seven states categorized as top achievers in the ranking of states including Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Union Territories based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2020, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday under ‘Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020’ in presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry.

Twenty states/UTs have institutionalised the Central Inspection System and fully developed online systems & enhanced service delivery for improving Ease Of Doing Business. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/WvJCqH3d5T — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) June 30, 2022

The Aspires category includes seven states, including Assam, Kerala and Goa. In the category of emerging business ecosystems, there are 11 states and UTs, including Delhi, Puducherry and Tripura.

Seven states are top achievers in Govt's 'Business Reforms Action Plan 2020' report. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu among best performers. #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/3mD8YmYnwb — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) June 30, 2022

The ranking of States and UTs were in all 4 categories. AP stood first with a score of 97.89 percent followed by Gujarat with a score of 97.77 percent, Telangana 94.86 percent, Tamil Nadu's 96.97 percent.

