AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the Swechha programme which aims at the health and hygiene of adolescent girls studying in government schools and colleges by providing quality sanitary napkins free of cost. Ministers Taneti Vanita, Adimulapu Suresh, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Social Welfare Principal Secretary K Sunitha, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhasker, SERP CEO Imtiaz, Women, and Child Welfare Director (Disha Special Officer) Kritika Shukla, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SPD Vetri Selvi, School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadradu, and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha welcomed the distribution of sanitary napkins free of cost to adolescent girls under the Swechha programme and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for focusing on the health and hygiene of the students. She said sanitary napkins are being distributed to 10 lakh students and a nodal officer will monitor the distribution in every school and added that branded napkins are being made available at YSR Cheyutha stores.

She said napkins are being procured from Procter & Gamble and Niine companies and added that stocks required for October and November are already sent to schools. She reminded that the State government has been spending Rs 1,800 crore per year for Sampooran Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes focusing on better health for women.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Launches Swechha For Adolescent Girls' Personal Hygiene