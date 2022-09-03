Brahmotsavams at Tirumala from September 27

After a two year hiatus, the hill shrine of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is gearing up to celebrate the annual nine-day Srivari Brahmotsavams in a grand manner after a two-year hiatus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to celebrate the Brahmotsavams in a big way and is anticipating a huge turnout of the devotees for all the vahana sevas besides Garuda Seva since the annual fete was observed in Ekantham inside the temple in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

All the departments in Tirumala are gearing up for the annual festival, to be held from September 27 and October 5.

Important Events and Vahana Sevas

September 26: 7pm and 8pm Ankurarpanam

September 27 (Day 1) 5:15pm and 6:15pm Dwajarohanam: 9pm and 11pm - Pedda Sesha Vahanam

September 28 (Day 2) 8am and 10am Chinna Sesha Vahanam: 1pm and 3pm Snapana Tirumanjanam, 7pm and 9pm Hamsa Vahanam

September 29 (Day 3) 8am and 10am Simha Vahanam, 7pm and 9pm-Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam

September 30 (Day 4): 8am and 10am Kalpavriksha Vahanam, 7pm and 9pm - Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

October 1 (Day 5): 8am and 10am Mohini Avataram, 7pm onwards: Garuda Vahanam

October 2 (Day 6): 8am and 10am Hanumantha Vahanam: 4pm and 5pm - Radharanga Dolotsavam (Golden Chariot): 7pm and 9pm Gaja Vahanam

October 3 (Day 7): 8am and 10am Suryaprabha Vahanam, 1pm and 3pm- Snapana Tirumanjanam: 7pm and 9pm: Chandraprabha Vahanam

October 4 (Day 8): 7am onwards: Rathotsavam (Wooden Chariot): 7pm and 9pm-Aswa Vahanam

October 5 (Day 9): 6am and 9am Chakra Snanam, 9pm and 10pm Dhwaja Avarohanam

