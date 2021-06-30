YSR Kadapa: Just days after Venkatadri Swamy was declared as the new pontiff of the Sri Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami Vari Matham (Brahmamgari Mutt) in Kadapa district, ending the controversy of successorship, the second wife of Veerabhoga Vasantha Venkateswara Swamy – N Maruti Mahalakshmamma on Wednesday has decided to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court questioning his appointment.

The death of the 12th seer Sri Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkateshwara Swamy's had necessitated the new appointment, and his eldest son was appointed as the head of the Brahmamgari Mutt after several weeks of mediations and conciliations after the second wife also claimed successorship of the Mutt. Mahalakshmamma alleged that she was pressurised and coerced to accept his seer hood during the mediations held between the family members, followers, local MLA and Sivaikyam groups who tried to resolve the issue amicably. Attempts at reconciliation between the family members of proved fruitful as to who should head the Mutt. The heirs of both families came to a consensus. Venkatadri Swamy, the eldest son of the first wife, was entrusted with the responsibilitiesBrahmamgari Mutt, while the second son Veerabhadra Swamy, the second son of the first wife, was appointed as his next Uttarakadhikaari. It was also decided to appoint one of the sons of the second wife Mahalakshmamma as the future successor.

Also Read: Controversy Ends, Venkatadri Swamy Declared Pontiff of Brahmamgari Mutt

The Brahmamgari mutt was established by Sri Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy who penned the book on Kalagnanam or future predictions written in Telugu. After the erstwhile seer Sri Veerabhoga Vasanta Venkateswara Swamy passed away on 8th May this year, trouble broke out between his first and second wives' families as both of them wanted a person from their respective lineage to be declared as the next successor. The second wife had also written to the State DGP stating that her husband had left a will document according to which she had to be appointed as the temporary in-charge of the mutt till the time her son N Govindaswamy who is a minor now attains the age of 18.

Now with Mahalakshmamma approaching the High Court seeking justice for her son has brought the controversy to the fore again. Further details are awaited.