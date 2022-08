Brahmakumaris Invite AP CM YS Jagan To Global Summit At Mount Abu

AMARAVATI: Brahmakumaris and Party woman representatives tried Rakhi to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday.

Eshwari Brahmakumari representatives Rajayogini Brahmakumari Santi Didi, Sisters Padmaja, and Manasa tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister.

They invited him to their Global Summit to be held at Mount Abu in September as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Others who tied Rakhis to Chief Minister include Taneti Vanita, Vidadala Rajini, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, Women Commission members K Jayasree and G Uma.

