Botsa Satyanarayana Slams False Propaganda On Amma Vodi Scheme

Vizianagaram: Refuting the false propaganda on the Amma Vodi Scheme, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the tranche of the Amma Vodi scheme in Srikakulam on June 27.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister said earlier it was only 32 per cent of students enrolled into the government schools but the number has increased to 65 per cent since the YSRCP came to power in the state.

Denying that Amma Vodi scheme beneficiaries were decreased in the state the minsiter said scheme would be applicable only if the children attend schools regularly.

