Blue Star is Setting Up World Class AC Manufacturing Plant in AP

Chennai: Bluestar Ltd, the maker of AC and air purifiers, recently announced that it will set up a world-class plant in Sri City of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh during the third quarter of current financial year 2022–23. The company has already set up a manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh and is working on setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit at Sri City, said Bluestar Ltd Managing Director B. Thiagarajan.

The construction of a greenfield manufacturing unit at Sri City is expected to be completed in the coming months and will be operational by the fourth quarter of FY 2022. The facility will manufacture room ACs and has plans to deliver 12 lakhs units per annum.

Thiagarajan, who is a strong believer of Atmanirbhar Bharat concept, says Blue Star is leveraging the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme by the Indian government,

The Blue Star official said in the first phase Rs 250 crore is being invested in the AC manufacturing plant. The company plans to invest Rs 550 crore for this plant. He said the company expects 20% growth and a 14% market share in this year. It may be recalled that it currently has a 13.2% share of the domestic AC market.

Recently, another AC maker Daikin had announced that the company would set up an air conditioners manufacturing unit in Sri City with an investment of Rs 1,000 crores. This will be the third manufacturing unit of Daikin in the country