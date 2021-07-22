Blow to TDP as MLA Ziauddin Joins YSRCP

The Andhra Pradesh opposition party Telugu Desam suffered another blow on Tuesday when former Guntur MLA Ziauddin joined the ruling YSR Congress Party in the presence of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The CM welcomed him into the party and asked him to work to strengthen the party and said the party would utilize his services.

Speaking to the media, Ziauddin stated that he would strive to build the party. He recently submitted his resignation to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Ziauddin was elected twice to the Guntur-1 Assembly constituency and served as the head of the Minorities Commission during the previous TDP government.

MLA Mustafa and MLC Lella Appi Reddy accompanied him.