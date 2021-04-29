Black Marketing Of Remdesivir Injections: Report Here

Ongole: Following a report by the Vigilance and Enforcement authorities, the Ongole Town-I police registered a case against Prakasam Super Specialty Hospital for irregularities in the handling of Remdesivir injections and launched an investigation.

On Wednesday (April 28th), a team led by Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer DSP T Ashok Vardhan conducted a surprise inspection at the Prakasam Super Specialty Hospital and discovered only 476 Remdesivir injections, instead of the stock of 533, being used for the care of Covid patients.

SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered the Town I police to file a case under Sections 420, 188 of the IPC, 18(B) read with 28(A), 36(C) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and 53 of the Disaster Management Act in response to the RVEO's report.

M Hanumantha Rao, managing director of the Prakasam Super Specialty Hospital, was charged by the Ongole Town-I police with irregularities, according to the RVEO's complaint. Given the gravity of the crime, the SP directed the Town I CI and Singarayakonda CI to form two special investigation teams to apprehend the perpetrators.

In another incident, SP Siddharth Kaushal contacted special officer S Shanmohan after receiving an emergency request for oxygen from the Deputy Superintendent of GGH Ongole, Dr. Murali Krishna Reddy, and directed him to redirect the oxygen tanker from Visakhapatnam to Nellore and offload 6.7 tonnes of oxygen at the hospital.

According to the SP, anyone with knowledge about corona medicine, injection, oxygen tank, or other device being sold on the black market can call Dial 100 or send a message to WhatsApp number 9121102266. If any misappropriation of equipment was confirmed, the SP warned that special squads would be set up in the district and strict legal action would be taken.