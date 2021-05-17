VIJAYAWADA: State Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that a detailed analysis was needed after getting information from all the hospitals in the State, while talking about the black fungus (mucormycosis infection) cases which are slowly emerging in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media on Sunday in Mangalagiri, he said there was panic among people after news coming in on social media as well as in the media about the infection. He said the superintendents of all hospitals have been directed to look into such cases and a report will be submitted this evening. We will need to get proper details about these cases first, he clarified. "Depending on the severity of the disease, the centre has allocated 1,600 vials of drugs to our state in the past 24 hours," he said.

Speaking further, he said there was ample stock of remedesivir injections in the state and over 18,000 doses were been given to private hospitals.

As of now, more than 39,000 persons with COVID-related symptoms including fever, cough and other symptoms were identified during the ongoing fever survey across the State. The survey is expected to be completed by Monday evening, Singhal said. Out of those identified with the symptoms have been referred for COVID testing and isolation kits have been given away to them, he said.

Also Read: What is Black Fungus, Symptoms and Treatment Methods