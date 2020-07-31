BJP Welcomes AP Governor's Assent To 'Three Capitals' Bills

NEW DELHI: BJP official spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao said that their party welcomes the governor's assent for the two crucial bills pertaining to the creation of three capitals in Andhra Pradessh, precisely Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and AP CRDA Repeal 2014 Bill.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Narasimha Rao stated that the governor's decision is in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution. He also clarified that his party has faith in the governor system. He recalled that the Centre has made it clear in the parliament that the issue of creating a capital is a state issue and the Central government has no role in it.

He also stated that the setting up of High Court in Kurnool was part of his party's election manifesto. Reiterating BJP's stand that justice should be done to the farmers of the Amaravati capital region, he clarified that BJP has nothing to do with the governor's decision.

He criticised the Telugu Desam Party for taking conflicting stands to suit its convenience on the governor's system at different times.

"The TDP has chosen Amaravati as capital for their vested political interests. Chandrababu Naidu has taken bad decisions. He cannot have the Constitution working in his favour. On the issue of three capitals, the Centre has said that Chandrababu Naidu has only constructed temporary buildings. The TDP should refrain from spreading falshood against the Centre. Chandrababu acted in a foolish manner in preventing the CBI's entry into the state, " Narasimha Rao said.