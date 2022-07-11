New Delhi: BJP leadership is upset with its national secretary Y Satya Kumar whose controversial remarks that the BJP party did not seek YSRCP’s support for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and distanced itself from his comments. Earlier in the day YSR Congress leader Perni Nani sought to clarify and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both personally called the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and asked him to support their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Senior BJP leader and Union cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat clarified that party colleague Y Satya Kumar’s comment was not true. He said, “The BJP high command has asked YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend support to Droupadi Murmu. The party leaders also held consultations with CM Jagan in this regard.” The Union minister further said YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy was also present when Droupadi filed nomination papers.

Murmu to visit AP tomorrow

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. She will meet YSRCP MLAs and MPs at the state assembly at 3 pm to seek their support for the presidential election. The ruling YSRCP party in the state has 151 legislators and 22 MPs and the party has already announced its support to BJP's nominee for the top constitutional seat.

