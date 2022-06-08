BJP State President Somu Veerraju Threatens and Pushes SI Near Ravulapalem

East Godavari/Konaseema: BJP State president Somu Veerraju created a stir for more than half an hour in Jonnada village near Ravulapalem mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh when he got into an altercation with the local police there on Wednesday.

The BJP leader was upset when his car was stopped by the police. Even as the Ravulapalem police were trying to explain that Section 144 and Section 30 were in vogue in Konaseema district and the adjoining areas, the BJP State president got into an altercation with them and even went to the extent of pushing a Sub Inspector of Police on duty. T

He made threatening remarks against the police and questioned them for stopping his car. Somu Veerraju further said that he had no intentions of speaking to an SI and demanded that he speak to the District Superintendent of Police. He also demanded that the vehicle parked in front of his car be removed immediately and allow him to enter the district. The BJP leader was proceeding to Amalapuram to console victims of arson.

Prohibitory orders were still in place after the Amalapuram riots that erupted in the wake of renaming the district after BR Ambedkar. The district police machinery was keeping track of the movement of vehicles into the district as the law and order situation was coming to normalcy and keeping the sensitivity of the issue in mind the police had prohibited him from entering the district. Somu Veerraju argued with the police that he had the right to enter the place in a personal capacity.

The video of the BJP AP State president roughing up the SI is going viral on social media.