BJP State President Somu Veerraju Criticises AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

BJP state president Somu Veerraju has questioned the state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar that with whose approval they are holding the local body elections in the state. Speaking to reporters in Kakinada in East Godavari district on Friday said that why they want to conduct elections in a hurry in the wake of COVID-19.

He lashed out at Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and said that why didn't he construct a single building despite spending Rs 7,200 crore in the name of Amaravati. He further added that thousands of acres of land were collected from farmers to build the capital. He alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu misused crores of money during TDP's reign. He further added that no employment was created during TDP's period.

The Andhra Pradesh government rejected the proposal of the state election commission (SEC) to conduct polls to local bodies in the state in February citing the possibility of spread of coronavirus.