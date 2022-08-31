The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ruled out political partnership with any party in Andhra Pradesh state. The saffron party has to stand on its own feet in AP state, the BJP co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the political parties to come together in national programmes such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM met Chandrababu Naidu in a programme where he met several other leaders too, Deodhar said adding does not mean that we are forging an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He also said the casual meetings should not be seen from a political angle.

“We have clear instructions and we are following it that we have to stand the party in Andhra Pradesh on its own feet,” Deodhar said.

The BJP co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh also dismissed speculations that Telugu Desam supremo Chandrababu Naidu is likely to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said that no such decision has been taken by the party's central parliamentary board.

“TDP joining NDA is baseless. The central parliamentary board decides on it, no meeting has taken place. There is no possibility of the news being true,” Deodhar added.

He also accused the Naidu-led TDP as a ‘dynastic and corrupt’ party and said TDP is an expert in mind games.

(With inputs from ANI)

